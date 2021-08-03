Shop front destroyed in fire as crews stop blaze from spreading to neighbouring homes

The severe fire was located on the frontage of Dya Mini Market in Ward End (Image by Ward End Fire Station)

Fire crews from Ward End and Aston worked to tackle the blaze at Dya Mini Market on Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, which threatened to spread to several properties in a city centre area.

Crews from Ward End and Aston fire stations were called to the fire at Dya Mini Market on Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, after receiving the call at 5.43am on Tuesday.

After receiving the call at 5.43am on Tuesday, two fire engines and one response vehicle arrived at the scene. The 13 firefighters found the shop front alight, with flames spreading to the ground floor shop.

The frontage was completed destroyed by the fire, which threatened to spread to the inside of the property and the adjoining shops (Image by Ward End Fire Station)

Crews used hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire, which was threatening to spread to the neighbouring K.B. Bargains, and homes to the rear and above the mini market.

The fire was extinguished at 7.30am and the properties searched, with no injuries reported, although the shop front was completely destroyed.

West Midlands Ambulance were at the scene, although no injuries were recorded.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We received the call about the fire around about 5.43am and sent two fire engines and one brigade response vehicle with 13 firefighters from Ward End and Aston fire stations to the scene.

"The crews arrived to find a severe fire on the frontage of a three storey domestic and residential property and which had spread to the ground floor shop.

"Hose reels and breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire, which was put out by 7.30am, and the property was searched, with all persons accounted for and no injuries recorded.