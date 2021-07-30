Rare and precious sapphire ring breaks record at exciting Birmingham auction

The sapphire ring was sold off

The ring – an incredibly rare and prestigious stone in the world of jewellery – was auctioned off by Fellows Auctioneers in the city.

Kashmir sapphires were only mined in the northern-most Himalayan Moutain for 50 years from their discovery in 1879. They were allegedly discovered after a landslide in the Zanskar range revealed the sapphire crystals.

The region where these stones were discovered produces the best specimens with a superior cornflower blue or a royal blue tint and a velvety quality. They are so rare that the area is still guarded to this day, despite mining ceasing in 1932.

Stephen Whittaker, auctioneer and managing director at Fellows, said: "We are delighted to have received so much interest in the incredible Kashmir sapphire ring, which was hugely popular in our Fine Jewellery sale. Kashmir sapphires are some of the most sought-after stones in all of jewellery.