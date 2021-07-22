Covid breach assault pub’s suspension lifted

Casey Joe's, in Acocks Green. Photo: Google Maps

Casey Joe’s Public House & Restaurant in Warwick Road, Acocks Green, saw its licence to sell alcohol suspended following the attack on June 27.

Police said the assault came about as a result of poor management procedures at the pub which included Covid guidance not being adhered to.

The pub launched an unsuccessful bid to remove the suspension earlier this month – but have now been successful following another challenge.

Staff at the pub and West Midlands Police had agreed a number of additional conditions to be added to the licence prior to the meeting with a Birmingham City Council licensing sub-committee on July 20.

Now, councillors have ruled the licence can be lifted provided conditions are met around CCTV, security staff, staff training and risk assessments.

The sub-committee also reversed the decision to remove Caroline Marie Dowling as designated premises supervisor (DPS).

The decision from chair Councillor Diane Donaldson, Councillor Mary Locke and Councillor Mike Sharpe states: “Mrs Dowling was an experienced licence holder who had run various public houses in the Birmingham area since 1993; she was keen to reopen the ‘Casey Joe’s’ premises as it was a local venue, highly valued by the local community, and with many regular patrons.

“The incident which had happened at the premises on June 27 was very much regretted, and a comprehensive suite of modified conditions had been agreed between the premises licence holder and West Midlands Police.

“Moreover, the UEFA Euros 2020 football tournament had come to an end, and the Covid restrictions for licensed premises had been lifted by HM Government.

“[…] The sub-committee formed the view that the suspension of the licence could be lifted and the designated premises supervisor could be restored.

“These measures had been imposed at the original meeting to safeguard public protection after a violent incident; however it was the police who were the experts in crime and disorder, and accordingly the sub-committee took their comments on board.”