Best cities for starting a business

Online lettings agency Mashroom has researched the best locations by evaluating a range of factors that contribute to the success of a business.

Manchester took the number one spot followed by Cambridge with London in third place.

Links to the M6 and Manchester Airport make it the top city to grow a business. Manchester also has access to funding such as the Greater Manchester Investment Fund, where businesses can receive loans of up to £5 million to help grow their business.

Birmingham scored highly for motorway links and commercial property availability.

Stepan Dobrovolskiy, chief executive of Mashroom said: “Thousands of businesses have been born during lockdown, with the pandemic giving people the time and opportunity to explore their hobbies.

"These businesses thrived in periods of lockdown, in people's garages, spare bedrooms or even taking over their living spaces.