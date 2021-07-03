Man fighting for life after stabbing in Birmingham

By Nick Humphreys

A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Birmingham yesterday.

The incident happened in Wynn Street, Ladywood at around 6pm. The victim has undergone emergency surgery. The offender is believed to have ran from the scene.

Forensics could be seen examining an e-scooter for evidence.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We’ve launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in a Birmingham street yesterday.

"It happened in Wynn Street, Ladywood, at around 6pm.

"A man suffered a serious stab wound to his chest and has undergone emergency surgery in hospital; the 24-year-old remains in a serious condition.

"It’s understood the offender ran from the scene and enquiries are underway to identify the person responsible.

"Officers have carried out house to house enquiries, are examining CCTV and forensics experts have examined the location for evidence. We are following up several lines of enquiry.

"If anyone saw what happened, saw anyone running away or has information about what happened then please get in touch. Call us on 101 or message on Live Chat via our website; please quote log 3532 2/7."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

