Fans ready for game between home and heritage

Supporting Ukraine in their game with England, Andrew Duda, and Shirley Duda, of Wolverhampton, at The Association of Ukrainians

A community of Ukrainian fans from Wolverhampton are getting ready to cheer on their team ahead of their first ever European Championship quarter-final.

The branch secretary of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, Andrew Duda, has followed the team across Europe, including its only World Cup appearance in Germany in 2006.

Andrew was born in the United Kingdom, but both parents are Ukrainian and he will be cheering on the Blue and Yellow on Saturday night alongside his wife Shirley, who supports both England and Ukraine.

The 58-year-old said he hoped the game would be a great expression of Ukrainian football and spoke about supporting the team against the land of his birth.

He said: "I've been integrated into the English way of life through growing up here, but I've been brought up with Ukrainian parents and schooled at a Ukrainian school, so I'm more linked to there.

"I've travelled to see them play in the world cup and been with other Ukrainian communities in the country, so I've always followed Ukraine and will support them on Saturday night.

"I think they'll give England a really good game and they will really be up for it, plus it's been a good showcase for Ukrainian football and it's another big game to look forward to."

Mychajlo Fedyk is another member of the association and said he was excited about the game, viewing it as the best of both worlds.

He said: "It's a bonus for me to see this game as I am both Ukrainian and English, so I can't lose in terms of what happens next.