Concern grows for missing girl, 12, as police appeal launched

Destiny Bradbury has been missing since leaving her home on Friday, June 18 (Image by West Midlands Police)

West Midlands Police have issued the appeal to help locate Destiny Bradbury, from Lea Hall, was was last seen at 6.30pm on Friday.

Destiny was reported as saying she was going to Chelmsley Park, but has not been seen since and concern has been raised for her welfare.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The 12-year-old left her home in Lea Hall, #Birmingham at 6.30pm yesterday (Friday), saying she was going to Chelmsley Park.

"But she has not been seen since and we're concerned for her welfare."