1,000 jobs to come to Longbridge

How the new employment area at Longbridge could look How the new employment area at Longbridge could look

Members of the public are being invited to comment on a new plan for business premises, employment opportunities and new homes at the site via the project’s website at regeneratinglongbridge.co.uk

St Modwen’s proposals will see historically significant buildings transformed into workplaces.

International HQ, the Roundhouse, Car Assembly Building and the Conference Centre will provide a range of new employment space for up to 1,000 jobs.

St Modwen, which has its headquarters at Longbridge, aims to attract companies in technology, digital, creative and other growth areas of the economy to Longbridge to continue its long tradition of innovation.

The employment space will be flexible, recognising that small businesses span industries and growth in the future could be in a range of sectors with varying needs.

Feedback on the proposals can be submitted until Tuesday, June 29.

Elliot Sellars, development director at St Modwen said: “Our ambition to use existing buildings to create space for up to 1,000 new jobs will help encourage both established businesses and start-ups to locate here, taking the best of the old and coupling it with the brightest of the future, bringing economic growth and regeneration to Longbridge.

“Alongside this, we will be seeking to deliver homes for future generations, to enable more people to live and work locally with access to the wide range of amenities readily available in Longbridge Town Centre.

“We’re now asking our neighbours and the residents of Longbridge to have their say on our plans so together we can deliver a proposal to submit to Birmingham City Council that reflects the heritage, identify and aspirations of Longbridge.”

Longbridge is one of the largest regeneration schemes in the UK and will see St Modwen make major progress towards delivering 10,000 new jobs and 2,800 new homes across the nationally significant brownfield site.