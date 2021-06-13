£21,000 raised for Acorns Children's Hospice after charity shop raided by burglars

The Acorns shop in Kings Heath. Photo: Google

The burglars broke into the Kings Heath store overnight between June 7-8, damaging doors, tills, computers, and even raiding a donation tin.

But since the raid supporters have rallied together to raise the huge sum for the hospice.

Acorns chief executive Toby Porter said: “The response to the news that one of our shops had been burgled and vandalised has been truly heartwarming.

“The purpose of our 45 Acorns charity shops is to generate the funds we need to provide our vital children’s hospice care.

"Facing significant costs repairing our Kings Heath shop, we are thrilled and humbled to announce that hundreds of amazing supporters have made donations via our website and a special JustGiving page, and together they have donated a total of just over £21,000 in 24 hours.