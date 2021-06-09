Vote to name giant tunnel machine

TheLong Itchington Wood portal site

The tunnel will run under Long Itchington Wood in Warwickshire

There are three shortlisted names nominated by people in Warwickshire:Anne - named after Anne Hathaway; Dorothy - for Dorothy Hodgkin, who in 1964 became the first British woman to win the Nobel Prize in chemistry and Mary Ann for Mary Ann Evans, better known by her pen name George Eliot.

The tunnel boring machine will launch later this year and start its year-long journey to create a one-mile twin bore tunnel to preserve ancient woodland above ground.

The public can vote for their favourite name at hs2.org.uk/tbmvoting

Over 180 suggestions were submitted by people in Warwickshire, who were asked to nominate the names of women closely associated with the county.

The vote is now open, with the online competition running until the end of June.

HS2’s civils director Mike Lyons said: “The naming of this TBM marks a crucial milestone for the project, with the tunnel under Long Itchington Wood the first significant piece of Britain’s new high speed railway to be built in the Midlands. The 170 engineers working on the TBM during its construction and assembly are amongst the 16,000 people employed by the project.

“I’d like to thank people in Warwickshire for suggesting a great selection of interesting and inspiring women who have such a close connection with the county. I look forward to finding out who the British public choose as the winning name later in the summer.”

The Long Itchington Wood TBM will be operated by HS2’s main works contractor for the West Midlands, Balfour Beatty Vinci.

The machine, which has been manufactured in Germany by Herrenknecht, will be around 10 metres wide.