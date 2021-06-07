How the Interchange station will look

HS2 has launched a search for a construction partner to build the Interchange Station at Solihull.

Bidders are now being asked to put themselves forward for the contract which will be awarded next year.

Interchange Station will be one of the best connected stations on the new high speed network in the Midlands, and is set to pave the way for huge growth plans around the site being led by the Urban Growth Company that will support 30,000 jobs, up to 3,000 new homes and 70,000 sq metres of commercial space.

These will form part of the UK Central Hub area plans for 70,000 jobs, 5,000 new homes and 650,000 sq metres of commercial space, generating £6.2 billion per year and bringing 1.3 million people to within a 45-minute public transport commute of the station.

The tender shortlist for the contract will be announced later this year.

HS2 Minister Andrew Stephenson said: “HS2’s Interchange Station will be one of the best-connected places in the UK, bringing together rail, road and air transport links and today’s milestone takes us one step closer to delivering a new, modern, zero-carbon station.

“This investment in the West Midlands will support 1,000 jobs, create new jobs and businesses, and regenerate the region as we build back better.”

HS2’s stations director Matthew Botelle said: “The start of the search for our construction contractor is a significant step in the journey to build HS2’s Interchange Station in the Midlands. We’ve worked closely with our multi-disciplinary design team Arup to design the station to be net zero in operation, which is a key part of our strategy to reduce carbon and build the most sustainable railway in the world.

“The wider regeneration around Interchange Station is an even bigger prize, with thousands of jobs, new homes and commercial development set to transform the economic potential for people and businesses in the region.”

The construction site for the station covers an area of 150 hectares, and is located within a triangle of land formed by the M42, A45 and A452. Work so far has included construction of modular bridges over the M42 and A446, and remodelling of the road network in the area to facilitate access to the new station.