Puppy found dead in Birmingham stream

The location where the puppy was dumped

The golden tan coloured pup was found in a stream off Trescott Road, in the Northfield area of the city, on May 23.

RSPCA inspector Fiona Howell, who is investigating after the animal charity was alerted to the find, said: “We are keen to get information about what happened to this poor puppy. The dog’s body was dumped alongside rubbish in this small stream and had obvious trauma to their skull.

"An x-ray found the puppy had a fracture to their skull and at the moment we think this may be linked to their death.

“The puppy was microchipped and registered to PetTrac, but sadly we do not know the breed and sex of this poor dog at this stage because the water has damaged the body.

"However we have been able to ascertain that the dog was aged about 12 weeks old when they died. The puppy was also covered in straw which may provide a clue as to where they they came from.”

She added: “If anyone has CCTV which may show people carrying rubbish to the area we would be keen to hear from them.