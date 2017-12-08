Menu

Birmingham New Street busiest station outside London

By John Corser

Birmingham New Street was the busiest station outside London in figures from the Office of Rail and Road.

Birmingham New Street station

The station ranked sixth with 42.3 million entries and exits in 2016-2017.

London's Waterloo topped the list of Britain’s busiest stations with 99.4m – the 14th consecutive year it has been the most used station.

In total, it was estimated that there were more than 2.9 billion entries and exits at all 2,560 rail stations in Great Britain, an increase of 0.4 per cent on the previous year.

Birmingham Moor Street ranked 72nd with 6.8m and Wolverhampton 99th with 4.9m.

Stafford was 255th with 2.3m, Walsall 392nd with 1.46m,Stourbridge Junction 393rd with 1.46m, Sandwell and Dudley 568th with 964,000, Coseley 907th with 479,000, Tipton 1,107th with 334,000 and Cannock 1,305th with 233,000.

John Corser

By John Corser
Business Reporter

Express & Star business reporter at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

