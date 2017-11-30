Violent robber jailed after knocking pensioner unconscious

Kenny Field, of Crambourne Close, Rubery, punched the 72-year-old man in the head more than 20 times in the unprovoked 6am attack on Redhill Road, West Heath. The pensioner was left with a fractured eye socket.

It came after Field had already smashed another resident’s house window in nearby Forrell Grove, West Heath, Birmingham, the same morning.

The 31-year-old fled with only a torch following the robbery on January 19 and he was identified as the prime suspect following a trawl of CCTV.

He moved out of the area to try and avoid being caught but officers tracked him down to an address in Hob Green Road, Stourbridge, where he was arrested.

Field was convicted of robbery and criminal damage at Birmingham Crown Court.

He was also found to be in breach of a restraining order and sentenced to a total of five-and-a-half years imprisonment last Friday.

Detective constable Paul Jauncey, from Force CID, said: "This was a needlessly violent attack which left the victim with sickening head injuries.

"It was a relentless and cowardly assault by Field who tried to avoid justice by fleeing the area. However, through diligent detective work we were able to track him down.

"Field refused to give a reason for the attack and only responded with no comment answers during his police interview.

"It is not just the physical but psychological damage such an assault can cause and Field will now have plenty of time to reflect on his cowardly actions now his freedom has been removed."