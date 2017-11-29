Former Birmingham Dogs Home boss and wife facing lengthy jail term over fraud

Simon Price, who was chief executive of the charity, admitted abusing his position and repeated pleas of guilty to 10 counts of fraud at Birmingham Crown Court this morning.

The conspiracy involved him arranging false payments and invoices for himself over almost five years, the biggest of which was £399,350 for the sale of a building in Digbeth.

His wife, Alayna Price, who was a commercial manager at the charity and head of fundraising, admitted five charges of fraud totalling £254,727, each involving the receipt of legacy payments.

She had previously denied the charges at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

The pair, of Somerton Drive, Marston Green, Solihull, will be sentenced on December 22.

They were told to expect an immediate prison sentence.

Judge Avik Mukherjee said: “You have both pleaded guilty to very serious offences.

“I can’t see an alternative end other than a significant period of custody for you both.”

Mr Harpreet Sandhu, defending Alayna Price, said the two defendants were no longer in a relationship and that his client was currently pregnant.

Both defendants were given bail with a condition of residence.