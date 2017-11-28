Cereal offender! Woman spotted apparently eating bowl of cereal at wheel of car in Birmingham

The woman can be seen apparently balancing a bowl of cereal and a spoon on her knee - without both hands on the steering wheel.

The driver captured the footage on his way to work on the Dudley Road, Birmingham.

Cereal offender! Woman with bowl of cereal at wheel

He said: "I was driving to work in the morning when I looked over and saw a woman clearly eating from a bowl of cereal when driving.

"The first thing I thought was how stupid and dangerous it was!

"I did wonder what possessed her into thinking eating cereal while driving was a good idea.

"I'd personally never eat anything while driving, it could really distract you from driving as well as stopping you from being able to be fully in control of the steering wheel.

"Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but driving with both hands on the wheel is far more important.

"Imagine if she had an accident, she'd be crying over spilt milk – literally!"