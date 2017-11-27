Advertising
Man arrested after body of woman found in Birmingham
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at an address in Erdington this morning.
Police and ambulance colleagues were called to a bedsit in Kings Road, Erdington, just before 4am where the 38-year-old was found with injuries.
Sadly nothing could be done to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 51-year-old local man was arrested at the address and remains in police custody. He is believed to be known to the victim.
A post mortem examination took place this afternoon.
The room at the address has been sealed off while forensic enquiries take place to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.
