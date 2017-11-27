Menu

Man arrested after body of woman found in Birmingham

By Clare Butler | Birmingham | News | Published:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at an address in Erdington this morning.

Kings Road Erdington. Credit: Google

Police and ambulance colleagues were called to a bedsit in Kings Road, Erdington, just before 4am where the 38-year-old was found with injuries.

Sadly nothing could be done to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 51-year-old local man was arrested at the address and remains in police custody. He is believed to be known to the victim.

A post mortem examination took place this afternoon.

The room at the address has been sealed off while forensic enquiries take place to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Clare Butler

By Clare Butler
Senior Reporter - @CButler_Star

