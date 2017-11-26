Woman and three children rescued after Birmingham flat blaze

A woman and three children had to be rescued from the address in Curdale Road, Bartley Green, Birmingham, by firefighters.

The woman was seen at a third floor window when crews arrived at the scene just four minutes after the alarm was raised after 1am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus climbed ladders to reach her and then went into the flat to get the children as she was taken to safety.

All three children were rescued from the two storey flat that stands above a shop.

It is understood that the woman and two of the children only needed precautionary checks but there was concern over the condition of remaining child.

Seven fire appliances were at the scene at the height of the fire that gutted the flat.

Station Commander Andy Rainey explained: “Our crews reached the scene within four minutes of the call and arrived to find a severe fire.

"A woman and three children were rescued by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

“She was seen at a third floor window and the children were rescued after a search of the property. Both floors of the flat were destroyed.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.