Missing teenager could be in West Midlands

Officers have said they are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of Mia Lupton.

The 14-year-old from Ryde was last seen getting off a ferry in Southampton at 2.30pm yesterday.

She has not been in touch with her family, who are understandably growing increasingly concerned, as this is very out of character for Mia.

Mia is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of a slim build and has very long blonde hair, which has some pink colour in it.

She was last seen wearing grey or black trousers and a black puffa-style coat.

Officers said she may have travelled to the Birmingham area.

Inspector Rob Abel from Hampshire Police said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Mia's safety the longer she is missing, so we would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen her, or heard from her, since yesterday afternoon.

"We have had a great response from the public so far, helping to share our appeal, so thank you to those who have.

"Mia, if you are reading this, please get in touch with either your family or us, so that we know that you are okay."

Anyone who has seen Mia or has any other information about where she might be, should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44170458126.