Baby dies after being found with serious injuries at Birmingham house

Emergency services were called to an address in The Green, Northfield, at around 3pm on Sunday following reports that a child was unconscious.

The girl was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition but sadly was pronounced dead at 8.30pm last night.

Inquiries are on-going and the address has been secured by police for continued forensic examination.

A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing serious injury to a child.

Both have been granted conditional police bail while investigators conduct further inquiries and to allow time for medical tests to be completed.

Inspector Ian Wilkins, from West Midlands Police Force CID, said: “This is a terribly sad case which has resulted in the death of a little girl.

“At present her death remains unexplained; our inquiries will focus on determining whether any of the injuries she sustained were deliberately inflicted or whether this was a tragic accident.

“A post mortem will be carried out in due course which will hopefully confirm the precise cause of death.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 giving reference 20BW/250153C/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.