Man in court over theft of mobile phones at Birmingham Royal Blood gig

Construction worker, Alin Marin, aged 22, of no fixed address, was charged with conspiracy to steal and has been remanded in custody after appearing at Birmingham Magistrates Court yesterday.

He’s due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court again on December 18.

Police say the vast majority of victims have been identified, but anyone who attended the concert who is missing a phone is urged to call 101. Log 671 19/11/17 is being used to record new reports.

Anyone with information about theft in Birmingham should call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.