Boy, 16, stabbed in Birmingham city centre car park on busy Saturday afternoon

The victim was stabbed in the NCP car-park in Dale End at around 3pm on Saturday, November 18.

It’s believed the group of youths caught on camera met with another group in Cathedral Square (also known as ‘Pigeon Park’) on Temple Row before agreeing to meet again later at the car park.

It’s understood that the 16-year-old boy was chased between cars before he was caught and stabbed; he suffered a serious leg injury and remains in hospital.

Inquiries remain on-going and anyone who saw any of the youths or recognises them is asked to call Dc Alex Backrath in the Perry Barr Investigation team on 101, quoting 20BW/249343K/17.

Anonymous information can also be given through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.