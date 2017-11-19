Menu

Peter Kay: Huge queues online as thousands try to get tickets for Birmingham's Genting Arena

By Nathan Rowden | Birmingham | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Thousands of people have been clambering to get their hands on Peter Kay tickets at Birmingham's Genting Arena - with huge waits online for those desperate for a chance to see his first tour in eight years.

The Bolton comic, 44, announced his return to the stage on Friday after an eight year break for the 'Have Gags Will Travel' tour.

Kay will perform April 21 to 23, 27 and 28; May 1 and 2 and 5 to 7 after adding extra dates due to huge demand.

Tickets went on sale at 10am this morning and more than 150,000 tickets have already snapped up.

Fans who weren't sat at their computers ready for 10am to roll over quickly found themselves in an online queue with thousands of others, with the waiting list topping 45,000 at its peak.

There are huge queues on the Ticket Factory's website

Some people gave up trying to get tickets and have expressed their disappointment.

But those lucky enough to get their hands on tickets were clearly delighted.

Kay has also sold out numerous shows in Glasgow, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield and Liverpool for the tour.

His last run of live dates in 2010, called 'The Tour That Doesn't Tour Tour' still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, having played to more than 1.2 million people.

PETER KAY LIVE IN 2018 & 2019 - FIRST TOUR IN 8 YEARS!

Discussing his return to the stage, the comedian said: “I really miss it.

"I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting.

"Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96.

"I can't wait to get back up on stage.”

