Peter Kay: Huge queues online as thousands try to get tickets for Birmingham's Genting Arena

The Bolton comic, 44, announced his return to the stage on Friday after an eight year break for the 'Have Gags Will Travel' tour.

Kay will perform April 21 to 23, 27 and 28; May 1 and 2 and 5 to 7 after adding extra dates due to huge demand.

Tickets went on sale at 10am this morning and more than 150,000 tickets have already snapped up.

Fans who weren't sat at their computers ready for 10am to roll over quickly found themselves in an online queue with thousands of others, with the waiting list topping 45,000 at its peak.

There are huge queues on the Ticket Factory's website

Some people gave up trying to get tickets and have expressed their disappointment.

Just as I think I'm there for Peter Kay I'm stuck in another queue?! If anyone has spare tickets for any of the Birmingham nights pls let me know 👐 — Sarah ❤ (@SarahLizzie94) November 19, 2017

Given up trying to get Peter Kay tickets. Two hours wasted on every site for every Birmingham date. Nothing anywhere 😠 — Hayley (@MissHayley1988) November 19, 2017

Only after 3 tickets in Birmingham for Peter Kay tour absolute gutted they have all sold out been waiting on all the websites since 10 am looks like all these stupid ticket companies have brought them up and selling for stupid money @peterkay_co_uk — Matt Leech (@Leechy_1) November 19, 2017

9 dates at @GentingArena Birmingham and still can’t get @peterkay_co_uk tickets! 😩 — Phil Moody (@phil_moody) November 19, 2017

But those lucky enough to get their hands on tickets were clearly delighted.

Dad’s birthday present sorted, tickets to see Peter Kay in Birmingham👌🏻 — JV (@JohnnyVoss1) November 19, 2017

Massive thanks to @ticketfactory for the priority @peterkay_co_uk tickets yesterday morning. Glad I didn’t have to have a stressful Sunday morning #Birmingham #April #cantwait — Mark Jenkins (@Jenksno1) November 19, 2017

I’ve got my @peterkay_co_uk tickets for May next year in Birmingham #peterkaytour 😎 — Chris (@CCoxy07) November 19, 2017

Kay has also sold out numerous shows in Glasgow, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield and Liverpool for the tour.

His last run of live dates in 2010, called 'The Tour That Doesn't Tour Tour' still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, having played to more than 1.2 million people.

PETER KAY LIVE IN 2018 & 2019 - FIRST TOUR IN 8 YEARS!

Discussing his return to the stage, the comedian said: “I really miss it.

"I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting.

"Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96.

"I can't wait to get back up on stage.”