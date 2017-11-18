Police catch man after he jumps from bridge over M5

The man had jumped from the Illey Lane bridge over the M5, near Frankley Services at about 6pm on Friday night.

Police officers managed to reach through the railings to support the man’s weight before pulling him back to safety.

The man, believed to be aged 39, was taken to hospital for treatment and support.

The motorway was closed for a short time while officers and paramedics attended to the man.

Chief Inspector Jack Hadley said: “The officers arrived within minutes of the call and without a thought for their own lives they managed to pull him back, saving his life. The man is thankfully recovering well and getting the support he needs”.

He added: “We would like to thank the members of the public who dialled 999 – their swift actions enabled us to identify the location and quickly get officers to the scene.”