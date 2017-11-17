Menu

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to visit Villa Park

By David Cosgrove | Birmingham | News | Published:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be visiting Villa Park next week, it has been announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William, a Villa fan, and Princess Catherine will be visiting the ground on Wednesday as part of a showcase of their Royal Foundation apprenticeship programme.

This programme sees 10 sports clubs in Birmingham employ two apprentices in the sports industry.

The Aston Villa Foundation has two apprentices – Jake Shattock and Kyrie Thompson – enrolled in the scheme, who support other Foundation coaches to help deliver activities in schools and the community.

David Cosgrove

By David Cosgrove
Deputy Chief Reporter - @davidcosgrove_

