The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to visit Villa Park
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be visiting Villa Park next week, it has been announced.
Prince William, a Villa fan, and Princess Catherine will be visiting the ground on Wednesday as part of a showcase of their Royal Foundation apprenticeship programme.
This programme sees 10 sports clubs in Birmingham employ two apprentices in the sports industry.
The Aston Villa Foundation has two apprentices – Jake Shattock and Kyrie Thompson – enrolled in the scheme, who support other Foundation coaches to help deliver activities in schools and the community.
