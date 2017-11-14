Suitcase containing £1 million of jewels stolen from Birmingham-bound train

British Transport Police are investigating the theft from the 35-year-old which happened on a train from London to Birmingham.

The dealer told officers he had boarded the 7.03pm service at Euston last Wednesday to travel to Birmingham New Street with a bag containing more than 40 gems including rubies, emeralds, and sapphires - together worth more than £1 million.

Some of the gems that have been stolen

He said he put his suitcase on a luggage rack, but when the train arrived at Rugby he realised the bag was missing.

Detectives believe the suitcase was likely stolen from the train before it left Euston Station.

Police are keen to speak to a dark haired man shown on CCTV images who appears to be talking on his mobile phone.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Nick Thompson said: "I'd also like to hear from anyone who was on board the train or at Euston station on Wednesday evening, who may have seen a man acting suspiciously.

"The suitcase was a large black suitcase and contained more than 40 gems such as rubies, emeralds and sapphires."

If anyone has any information about the incident or recognises the man shown in the CCTV images, they should call the British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 529 8/11/17.