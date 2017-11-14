Man who left angry note on Birmingham ambulance says behaviour was 'monstrous'

Hassan Shabbir, 27, admitted his behaviour was 'appalling' and he was 'disgusted with himself' after leaving the note on the ambulance's windscreen in Birmingham.

It read: "You may be saving lives, but don't park your van in a stupid place and block my drive."

The note went viral after a photograph of it was posted on Twitter by paramedic Tasha Starkey who attended the scene.

The ambulance had been forced to double park outside the drugs rehab centre as paramedics had no other option.

But the 42-year-old passed away after being rushed to hospital with 'massive internal bleeding'.

Now Mr Shabbir has apologised for his actions.

He said: "What I did was monstrous, but I am not a monster. There is no justification for what I did.

"I am deeply ashamed at my actions, even before I found out the poor man had died.

"Now I know that it makes it even worse, and my heart goes out to his family. I feel truly sorry and I completely regret what I did."

As paramedics attended to him, a neighbour left an aggressive note in the front windscreen which the crew later discovered at the hospital.

Residents on the street have expressed their disgust at the note, but admitted the street had severe problems with parking.

On Sunday afternoon there were very limited parking spaces and numerous cars blocking driveways, with one VW Passat even left for several hours in the middle of the road.

At least a dozen houses had signs warning drivers not to block access to the property.

At the time, West Midlands Ambulance Service, as well as several paramedics, took to social media to express their dismay at the note.

Tasha Starkey, a paramedic covering the south and city centre of Birmingham, was one of the officers who responded to the call.

She posted a picture of the note on Twitter, which was only discovered when she had safely delivered the patient to the hospital.

She said: "Crew alerted an extremely poorly patient to hospital... minimal on scene time, arrived at hospital to find this note... this patient was TIME-CRITCAL."

Paramedic Clinical Team Mentor Sam Grimson wrote: "One of our crews encountered this delightful note after assisting a patient suffering a major internal bleed! The crew were not on scene long due to how poorly the patient was.

"We always try to park appropriately but sometimes it is not possible."