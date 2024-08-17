Man dies after accident near Cannock

It happened at around 6.30pm last nighty (Friday) on Rugeley Road, near to the Beau Desert Golf Club.

Staffordshire Po;ice attended the scene along with the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A police spokesman said: "Despite the efforts of emergency services, the motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, sadly died at the scene.

"Specialist officers are supporting his family at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected. A full and detailed investigation is now under way to establish the cause of the collision.

"The driver of the car stayed at the scene and has been helping us with our enquiries."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area, are being asked to get in touch with them.

They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting incident 633 of 16 August, or messaging via Live Chat on their website.

Collision investigators can also be contacted directly via e-mail at ciu@staffordshire.police.uk