'I bought my car insurance 40 years ago from a police officer at a football match'

Posting on its West Midlands Police Traffic X account, formerly Twitter, the officers explained they 'got major red flags' on hearing the claims.

As a result they seized the motorbike and reported the driver.

In its post, it said: "Something didn't seem right about this bike, and when the rider told officers he brought a 40 year insurance policy from a police officer at a football match we got major red flags! Seized and driver reported."

The incident has prompted quite a reation by other social media users with one saying: "Give over, I can't believe he said that.' Another said: "How much did he pay?'

This motorbike driver wasn't the only motorist to arouse suspicions of officers over the weekend.

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) reported how they caught up with a van driver who put different number plates on his vehicle 'to hide the fact he had no licence or insurance'.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, officers said: "We Stopped it with Staffordshire Dogs in Stafford, preventing a pursuit." The van was also seized and driver reported.