'Incredibly traumatic': Midlands city sees second dog attack in just one day as nine-year-old seriously injured

The two unconnected dog attacks occurred in Worcester yesterday.

In the second incident, the child suffered a serious leg injury after being bitten by a dog at a private address in Worcester's Portefields Road just before 5pm on Wednesday.

His family rushed him to hospital where he is currently being treated.

The dog has since been recovered by officers from West Mercia Police and is secured in kennels.

Earlier in the day, a 68-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man had been injured by a family pet at a home in Boughton Avenue.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said that the force was "shocked and saddened" by the unconnected incidents.

Superintendent Rebecca Love said: “Both of these incidents will have been incredibly traumatic for the families involved and we are wishing all three people injured a safe and quick recovery.

“A formal process with a qualified vet has to be followed to establish the breed of dogs involved and that work is underway.

“Nobody expects a loved family pet to turn aggressive and injure their owner, or anyone else, but it’s important to remember that any dog can bite.

"If you are worried about your dog’s behaviour, we encourage you to contact your local vet for advice and support.