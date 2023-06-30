Senior police officer admits 999 and 101 response 'not at the level we would want'

Ch Supt Ian Parnell admitted: "Our service for 999 and 101 has not been at the level we would want and we are keen for it to be the very best it can be."

The police force ranked as the fifth-slowest police force to answer emergency calls between May 2022 and April 2023, according to a recent study.

The analysis of police data by claims.co.uk analysed the average time it took for each constabulary to answer calls over the past year, and the forces were then ranked.

Coming in fifth-slowest, West Midlands Police was found to have an average time of 23.98 seconds to answer emergency calls.

Furthermore, according to the study by the accident compensation experts, the force had the second-highest percentage of calls answered at 60 seconds or longer (14.77 per cent), ranking second to Bedfordshire Police.

However, the police force has improved its standing and as of May 2023 was deemed the sixth-fastest force in the country for the percentage of calls answered under 10 seconds.

Chief Superintendent Ian Parnell, head of force contact, admitted that the 999 and 101 service was not at the level the force would want it to be.

He also announced that the force was recruiting an extra 66 call handlers, having trained over 300 staff to date who are actively taking calls.

Chief Superintendent Parnell told the Express & Star: "The public rely on us to provide a timely response when they most need our help.

"Our service for 999 and 101 has not been at the level we would want and we are keen for it to be the very best it can be.

"We aim to answer 90 per cent of 999 calls within 10 seconds and 80 per cent of 101 calls within three minutes.

"Everyone in Force Contact works hard to deliver the best possible service to the public, but we need to adapt to ensure we meet demand and are in the best position to respond to critical incidents.

"We are therefore looking at options to achieve this. In February, more than 30 police officers with call handling skills were temporarily posted into Force Contact to boost the number of call handlers and deliver a better 101 service to the public.

"This meant more staff available at peak times to take non-emergency calls and answer them within three minutes or less. These officers will bolster the team until permanent police staff can be recruited over the next three months."

He went on to say: "We are recruiting an extra 66 call handlers and have also developed a ‘Bank’ scheme to support call taking at peak times. We have trained over 300 staff to date who are actively taking calls.

"The impact of these changes is already being seen with improvements in service. In October 2022, our call handlers answered 67.5 per cent of 999 calls within the service level agreement (SLA).

"Within six months this figure has increased to 90.6 per cent of calls answered in April 2023; while those for non-emergency calls (101) in the same period increased from 28.2 per cent to 65.6 per cent.

"In May, we were rated sixth-best force in the country for answering 999 calls."

In May, 84.2 per cent of the force's calls were answered in under 10 seconds - or 61,360 of the call's 72,862 emergency calls received.

This worked out a mean answer time of 10.76 seconds and a median answer time of 5 seconds.