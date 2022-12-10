Over 500 recent scarlet fever cases reported in region with two children in hospital with Strep A

New Cross Hospital

Public health body the UK Health Security Agency said it would not comment on individual cases, but that from mid-September to the first week in December there were 555 cases of the fever reported across the region.

Scarlet fever is caused by bacteria called group A streptococci which can cause symptoms including inflammation of the nose, throat, and mouth, skin dryness and a red rash.

In very rare cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause an illness called invasive Group A Strep (IGAS). There were 64 cases of IGAS in the region in the same period.

Fifteen children are known to have died in the UK from Strep A, described as being highly contagious.

While still uncommon, there has been an increase in cases this year, particularly in children aged under 10.

Dudley's public health cabinet member Councillor Ian Bevan said: “We contacted all schools earlier in the week to outline the steps they can take to minimise the spread of infection.

"We remain in touch with schools and are keeping them up to date with guidance. We would encourage all parents and all residents in general to be vigilant and follow the national guidance.”

Sandwell’s public health director Lisa McNally said: “We would urge everyone to be familiar with the national advice on Strep A, including symptoms and how to reduce the risk of infection. This can be found on the NHS website (nhs.uk/conditions/strep-a).

“We have met with local school staff to remind them of the relevant guidance on infection control, as well as how to report cases and what support is available in an outbreak.”

UK Health Security Agency spokeswoman Ann Fleming said: "There are many cases of Strep A across the country as well as winter illnesses circulating. In the West Midlands there have been 555 cases of scarlet fever and 64 cases of IGAS in West Midlands from week 37-48.

"It's important to note that many cases of Strep A and IGAS are in older adults."