Stafford Indoor Market traders captured on camera for ‘shop local’ drive

Julie Payne of ‘A Stitch in Time’

Many of the market’s 22 retailers spent part of the day being snapped by a professional photographer to produce a picture portfolio for posters, websites and social media posts.

"It felt a bit awkward being told to ‘act natural’ while having a camera pointed at you - but the pictures are superb and hope it will demonstrate to residents and visitors the range of goods and services on offer here," said stallholder, Julie Payne.

Stafford Indoor Market can be found on Crabbery Street and is open on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9am to 4pm.

Kevin Smith runs the ‘Guitar & Watch Surgery’

With major development work due to take place in the town centre later this year, stallholders at the Borough Council-run market are keen to let shoppers and visitors to the area know they are still going strong as part of their ‘Shop Local’ drive.

Traders who were happy to face the camera included Julie Payne of ‘A Stitch in Time’ who offers a clothing alteration and repair service and Melissa Munir from the Fabric Box - the market’s Haberdashery.

Guitar man Kevin Smith who runs the ‘Guitar & Watch Surgery’ was also happy to be snapped along with Kim Bardsley from ‘The DIY Shed’ who provides key cutting along with supplying a range of ‘do it yourself’ tools,

Councillor Frances Beatty, cabinet member for economic development and planning, said: "In an age where people buy so much online, or from large national outlets, it is easy to forget the value of customer service and expertise from small independent traders.

"The indoor market has such a wide range of stalls and experts and can give that face-to-face, hands-on experience, which can be invaluable compared to other forms of shopping.

"And with the cost of living crisis we are facing, residents and shoppers will see the benefits of getting things fixed rather than throwing them out - and having a ‘repair shop’ in the heart of town is both convenient and value for money."