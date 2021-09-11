New targets for toy appeal as it looks across region

Operation Santa launches with the support of all four mayors of the Black Country. Front: L-R: Wolverhampton Mayor Greg Brackenridge, Dudley Mayor Anne Millward, Sandwell Mayor Mushtaq Hussain, Santa Neil Langford , Walsall mayor Rose Burley. At the back is Eileen Fielding and Trevor Fielding, Rose Cook-Monk and Andy Monk from Operation Santa

Operation Santa has been running for more than 40 years to collect donations of toys, gifts and food to help families across Dudley borough to have something during the festive season.

The appeal took in more than 39,000 donations and helped more than 6,300 children across Dudley and is expanding its services to cover the rest of the Black Country through donations to Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

The mayors of Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton were in attendance with Operation Santa organiser Eileen Fielding at the studios of Black Country Radio in Brierley Hill on Tuesday, September 7 to launch the 2021 appeal.

Ms Fielding, who is also volunteer centre development officer at Dudley CVS, said it was an exciting time for the appeal.

She said: "It's amazing to be able to do Operation Santa again and to be able to do it as a Black Country-wide appeal and help children across the region is really exciting.

"We'd been getting such amazing support from groups based in Oldbury and Walsall, so we felt it was only fair that people who contributed from those areas to be able to benefit from the appeal as well."

The appeal will help to provide presents and hot meals to families across the region, having identified parts of the Black Country as deprived areas with a high percentage of children living in poverty.

This includes Dudley North with 42 percent of children, Walsall South with 47 percent of children, Warley with 48 percent of children and Wolverhampton North East with 44 percent.

Ms Fielding said that venues and collection points were still being agreed in Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton, but said the work was now underway and spoke of what people could do to help.

She said: "I'm hoping that after today, the mayors will go away and try and find collection points for us.

"We are now getting started and would like to ask for as many donations as possible as no child should have to go without a Christmas present under the tree, regardless of any circumstance."

The appeal is looking for presents such as books, games and toys, clothing such as pyjamas and jumpers, school equipment such as trousers and shoes and sweet treats including chocolate and selection boxes.