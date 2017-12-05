Lights . . . and action! Raider scared off by sensor light in Aldridge garden – with video

The suspect broke into the garden of a property on Longwood Road in the early hours of Wednesday, November 8, only to run away empty-handed after being startled by a motion triggered security light.

The homeowners were unaware of what happened until they heard their neighbours’ sheds had been broken into. When they checked their CCTV system they found an intruder had been snooping in their back garden too, and sent the footage to the investigation team.

Police hope, by releasing the footage, other homeowners will realise the power and importance of home safety and security measures.

Lights, camera, action... Floodlight gives burglar a fright!

Crime reduction manager Mark Silvester said: “Our mission is to help families, neighbourhoods and homes become more safe and secure.”

“We’re always talking about burglary prevention measures; you’ve probably heard anti-burglary advice a thousand times before, not least the force favourite catchphrase ‘lock up, lights on’. Now we have footage that shows the deterrent in action – it sends a really powerful message out to homeowners.”

Burglary rates have increased recently in parts of the West Midlands – in line with the national trend – having previously dropped to record lows.

Criminals are focusing on homes with poor security to steal jewellery, phones and tablet computers – all of which are easy to sell on – or cash.

Mark added: “The force is actively targeting burglars in light of the rise. Motion censored lights are just one deterrent you can use, but police recommend using a combination of measures including dusk till dawn lighting to sufficiently protect your property and help beat the burglar.”