Is this driver watching a video while travelling at 70mph on M6?

Michael Scott, 33, from Winson Green, Birmingham, was travelling southbound along the M6 when his onboard dash camera caught the footage of the driver in a white BMW, apparently watching the video.

The driver appears to be seen with his phone resting in front of his steering wheel covering his speedometer as he drives along the busy motorway at around 5.30pm.

A driver appears to be watching video on the M6. Video by Caters

Michael said: "When I joined the motorway, a BMW Z4 driver was in the lane next to me and slowly overtook and I noticed he had a device, presumably a mobile phone, placed resting on his speedometer behind the steering wheel.

"This was blocking his view of his speed and other engine problems that may have occurred whilst he was moving."