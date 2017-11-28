A soaring finish for Wolverhampton students' project as their plane takes to the sky – WITH VIDEO

Students from Ormiston New Academy in Wolverhampton flocked to Halfpenny Green Airport to see their 'build-a-plane' project 'coyote' take off.

Pupils gather to watch the first public flight

ORMISTON NEW ACADEMY AIRCRAFT AT WOLVERHAMPTON HALFPENNY GREEN AIRPORT

Pilot Graham Wiley flew the RANS Coyote II light high above the many who had worked hard to see the two-seater 30ft wingspan aeroplanes completion back in August.

English and photography teacher Tina Wootton, who has been at the academy for six years, said: "It's been fantastic for our students, it's been a very hands on experience for them.

"It's sad because it's the end of an era that's been going on for so long - as a teacher it's brought me closer to my students.

"I've built a relationship up with these kids through the build a plane project, I've been with them not only watching them do the build, I've been on trips with them to light aviation seminars, we've gone to different air shows which has been fantastic.

"I've actually watched my students grow with confidence and become more independent and more mature and just wonderful well-rounded human beings."

Eveanne Parsons, aged 16, with pilot Graham Wiley

Year 11 student Eveanna Parsons, who joined the project three years ago, helped bring build the aircraft from a kit as part of the Royal Aeronautical Society and Boeing’s Schools Build-a-Plane Challenge.

The 16-year-old said: "Before joining the project I knew nothing about engineering, I didn't even know the career path I wanted to take.

"Through the project, it changed my whole point of view about engineering, I went on school trips and did exhibitions.

"We went to Parliament to look at women in aviation - I met a few cadets there, I didn't even know Air Cadets was a thing.

"I talked to them and a few weeks later I joined the cadets and I've just had so many experiences, I've been flying - it was the best experience of my life so far."