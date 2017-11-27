WATCH: CCTV reveals moment bungling robber is stopped in his tracks by members of the public after raid on Gornal Spar

Stephen Ball was detained by passers by who blocked his escape after an armed raid on a shop in Lower Gornal. One of them punched him and sat on him until police arrived.

Stephen Ball

Ball was later sentenced to five years in jail and three people who helped apprehend him were thanked by police and awarded £100 each in recognition of their bravery.

Ball, 31, was carrying a baseball bat when he and an accomplice, who was armed with a machete, stormed into Spar on Abbey Road.

Watch the CCTV footage of the raid and the moment Ball is faced by members of the public on the other side of the door:

Stephen Ball jailed for Dudley Spar robbery

Staff were threatened by the raider with the machete, who demanded to be taken to the warehouse area.

Ball jumped behind the counter and started to empty cigarettes and tobacco into a bag.

His partner fled with the cash, but dropped it because it was too heavy. He escaped in a waiting Rover and is yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, Ball, of Turner Street, Tipton, realised he had been left on his own and tried to open the door, but was foiled when he tried to push instead of pulling it.

Members of the public tried to keep the door shut from the other side, but Ball smashed it with his baseball bat, showering one man with glass and forcing others to back off.

The Spar

He managed to escape from the shop before smashing the window of a woman’s car as she sat in it outside the shop, leaving her with cuts to her head.

Another member of the public arrived and punched Ball in the face and then sat on him until police arrived and arrested him, at around 10pm on October 23.

He was jailed for five years on Wednesday, November 22, after admitting robbery, criminal damage, assault, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Dc Cal Sanders, from force CID, said: "Ball has received a substantial prison sentence for committing this offence, which had a level of violence.

“I wish to thank the brave members of the public who helped detain a violent offender until police arrived.

“This incident shook staff and members of the public alike and I hope that the sentence will go some way to easing their nerves."

The sentencing judge awarded £100 to three members of the public who helped detain Ball.