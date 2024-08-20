Stunning Orange Moon captured by West Midlanders ahead of rare Super Blue Moon set for skies tonight

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A photo of the stunning red-tinted moon has been snapped by Peter Rawlings, from Brownhills, who said he had 'never' seen one as clear as he did last night, Sunday, August 18.

In the image, which was taken late into the evening, an almost fantastical moon can been seen lighting up the sky with a red-tone rather than its usual silvery hue.

Speaking on the moment, Peter, said: "The colour was really vivid. I've seen red moons before but nothing as clear as that.

"I'm not sure what it means, but either way it was amazing to see."

The magical views and colours to our sunsets, sunrises and moon are due to smoke from wildfires across the Atlantic.

Image: Peter Rawlings

Recently, fires which had engulfed North America this summer left smoke particles to be carried by the jet stream to our skies.

The Met Office revealed: "Wildfire smoke originating from North America, has turned the sky white and hazy in some areas, rather than blue.

"This may give a more vibrant sunset tonight and give an orange tinge to the almost full moon."

The orange moon sighted in Shropshire, picture: Nicola Goodwin

And it's not the only chance locals will get to see the spectacle, as it comes a day before the nation is set to see a rare Super Blue Moon which will appear tonight, August 19.

They happen when a full moon rises while it's at its closest point in orbit to Earth, and a blue moon happens when two full moons happen within a single month.

The startling sight makes sense of an old saying that you'll likely have heard before - 'One in a blue moon' - as they're quite rare.

A similar occurrence happened across the pond last August, when a Super Blue Moon rose above the Mississippi River and the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans.

On Nasa's official site, it said: "The full moon is 'super' because it’s slightly closer to Earth and “blue” because it’s the second full moon in a month. About 25 per cent of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3 per cent of full moons are blue moons. The next super blue moons will occur in a pair in January and March 2037."