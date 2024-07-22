Police appeal to public in search for missing 20-year-old Dudley man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Dudley Police said that Jay, 20, has gone missing.

Jay is around 5ft 10in tall and was last seen wearing a black, shiny puffer-style jacket and jogging bottoms.

He is believed to have links to Birmingham.

Dudley Police have asked the public to help find Jay, 20. Photo: Dudley Police/X

In the post, it said: "Missing. Have you seen Jay?

"The 20-year-old from Dudley has gone missing and we need your help to find him.

"He is around 5ft 10ins tall and was last seen wearing a black shiny puffer style jacket and jogging bottoms.

"Jay also has links to Birmingham.

"Anyone who sees him please call 999 immediately, quoting PID 305145."