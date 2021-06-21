Flags raised across Black Country ahead of Armed Forces Day

The Armed Forces Flag is raised in Wolverhampton

West Park will be buzzing with activities for people of all ages on the designated day and it is set to become the focus of fun for families between noon and 4.30pm.

Live music will be performed by Chris Westwood, The Bluebird Belles an Helix Acoustic and a military drill and inspection in the event arena will take place at 1pm.

A ceremony was held outside Wolverhampton's Civic Centre

The family event will be hosted by Dicky Dodd and will also feature a funfair, street food traders, bars, face-painting an appearance from Wolves Football Club mascot, Wolfie, as well as a climbing wall and escape room.

People will also get the chance to meet and talk with some of those serving with the Armed Forces.

The finale will see a sky-diving display from The Wings Parachute Display Team at 4.30pm, weather-permitting.

The event is free but pre-booking is required due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile military-themed films will be aired on a big screen in the grounds of Himley Hall and Park on Sunday to mark national Armed Forces Day.

The Steven Spielberg-directed War Horse will be shown at 1pm, followed by The Great Escape, at 5pm.