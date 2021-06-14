Star Witness: Readers' photos show off our beautiful region

Amber Parkes from Wombourne blowing dandelion seeds at Rifle Range Nature Reserve. Photo by Ian Parkes.

Today we provide you with some of the stunning pictures sent to the online Express & Star gallery as we enjoy a much-needed heatwave.

They create an intoxicating view of our summer so far – from incredible landscapes to celebrations of nature and also people simply enjoying themselves in the sunshine.

'Popcorn clouds' by Gemma Cross posting as @the_aura_surfer on Instagram. Taken from Haden Hill looking across to Blackheath.

Star Witness is an online gallery set up on the Express & Star’s Instagram account. It is free and easy to get your image uploaded on to the gallery.

We have more than 400 on show so far and the site is followed by more than 11,000 people. The pictures reflect the scenes and events in the West Midlands over the past couple of years, showing the change in seasons and the strange effect lockdown had on our county.

A three-day-day old cygnet hitches a ride at Sandwell Valley. Photo by Julia Moyse/Jewels in Nature.

It is easy to enjoy the gallery – simply follow our Instagram page. Many of those submitted will also make it into the Express & Star.

The Cube make a stiking addition to the skyline and is reflected in the canal in Birmingham. Photo by Liz Taylor

Tiger at Dudley Zoo taken by Hayley Jackson

Bathing blue tit by Ian Parkes

Sunset over Walsall, by Steven Kendrick

Stourton Canal by Luke Groves posting as @flashin_in_public on Instagram

Tram/bus? Photo: Hanna Driver

Checking the kids. Heronry at Sandwell Valley RSPB reserve by Steven Kendrick.

The Hyatt in Birmingham reflected in the canal. By Liz Taylor.

An unusual sunset view by Rachel Smith posting as @look.what.i.took on Instagram

Bird at Bridgnorth Cliff Railway by Steven Ratcliife.

Friendly Highland cattle at Tasley, Bridgnorth. Photo by Adam Hirons posting as @ad_ventures85 on Instagram.

Stafford Castle through the trees by Kim Moore

A tawny owlet. Taken by Steven Kendrick.