Snow hits the Black Country and Staffordshire - LIVE

A severe weather alert has been issued by Highways England warning drivers to make sure they allow plenty of extra time for journeys.

Snow has been falling through the early hours of this morning making visibility difficult and surfaces extremely slippery

Snow will continue to fall in the region until 9pm tonight, according to weather forecasters who say the temperature will fall to -1 this evening.

A broken down vehicle near M5 Junction 2 for Oldbury, northbound, and an accident on the sliproad is resulting in northbound queues on the motorway.

There is also queueing from M6 Junction 10 for Wolverhampton to Junction 8 for the M5.

Motorists are also facing delays on the A41 in West Bromwich and at the Burnt Tree lights in Dudley.

National Express has altered the routes of some of its buses due to the snow, which affected routes available to view here.

Meanwhile, schools across the region have also been closed. You can see a full list here.

Dudley Zoo also announced this morning that it would be closing for the day because of the weather.

