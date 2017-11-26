Christmas is coming! Corrie's Antony Cotton joins stars to light up festive countdown - WATCH

Stourbridge, West Bromwich, Tettenhall, Langley, Shifnal and Old Hill are now all lit up ready for the festive period after events at the weekend. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

Coronation Street star Antony Cotton delighted the crowd in Stourbridge by turning on the town’s Christmas lights on Saturday – 10 seconds after they actually came on.

It was like a sketch straight out of a pantomime but the 100 or so people who packed out Market Street didn’t seem to mind as they lapped up the festive atmosphere.

The Bury-born television star had ironically predicted the gaff as he appeared on stage.

Antony Cotton switches on the Stourbridge Christmas lights

In typically jovial style he said: “I’ve been told I mustn’t press this big switch yet or the lights will come on, but if you believe that you’ll believe anything.”

Greeting the crowd the actor said: “Alright Stourbridge. Can someone put the kettle on it’s freezing.

“I come from the Lancashire Riviera and it’s nothing but sunshine and palm trees.”

When asked how long he had been on Corrie he joked: “Fifteen years. You get less for murder.”

He was midway through presenting prizes to some young competition winners when he was told by the MC ‘we’ve got to switch on the lights now’.

Some in the crowd looked a little bemused as they gazed up to see the decorations were already on and even more appeared baffled when Antony pressed the button only for nothing to happen.

But no-one seemed to care and instead they clamoured for selfies with the man who plays Sean Tully on the popular soap before he waved a swift goodbye and departed.

Meanwhile, young fundraiser Louis Johnson lit up Tettenhall for the third year in succession.

It came just days after he was part of Wolverhampton’s city centre lights switch-on.

Louis, winner of the British Citizen Youth Award, said: “I really enjoyed it. The mayoress switched on the lights with me and there was a big crowd.

“I wasn’t that nervous as I’m used to it now.”

Louis’s mother Teresa said: “It was amazing – other than the cold it was brilliant!

“It’s his village, he lives here so everybody knows him and so that was really nice.

“When he’s on the stage I still get the butterflies even though he’s done a few of these now.”

Revellers hailed it as the best-ever Tettenhall switch-on.

Lady Wulfrun posted on Twitter: “A very well done to @WolvesCouncil on yet another spectacular event!!! Look at the crowds, the busiest we’ve ever seen at #Tettenhall #Christmas #Lights!!”

X Factor stars Reggie and Bollie pushed the button in West Bromwich town centre on Saturday, and were joined on the stage by Mr Bloom from CBeebies.

Woop. We've had so much fun switching on the West Brom lights with @ReggieNBollie and @MrBloomLive #feelingfestive pic.twitter.com/1Ozn32O3XQ — Free Radio (@wearefreeradio) November 25, 2017

Merry Hill Shopping Centre, Halesowen and Blackheath were all lit up last weekend as hundreds braved the cold to enjoy live entertainment and festivities.

Pop band The Vamps brought the house down when they gave a special concert for adoring Black Country fans at Merry Hill at the event a week last Saturday.

The band performed an exclusive show for 600 lucky fans at the shopping centre before flicking the switch on the Christmas lights.

This followed performances by X Factor singer Fleur East, Union J and Danny Dearden.

Christmas arrived in Halesowen as hundreds flocked to Somers Square to see the decorations sparked into life by Romsley army veteran David Watson, who won gold at the Invictus Games.

Another special guest was X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star Stevi Ritchie Television and radio presenter Alison Hammond will switch on Dudley’s Christmas lights next weekend.

She will do the honours in Market Place at around 5pm on Saturday.

Wombourne’s Christmas lights will be switched on on Friday.

John Pike, chairman of the parish council, is set to switch on the lights at 6pm.

Festivities will include a special sleigh, provided by Sedgley and Wombourne Rotary Club, as well as singing by children from nearby schools.