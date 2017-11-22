Retirement set to be sweet as owners of Walsall's Chocolate Box shut up shop

John and Maureen Hayward will retire from running The Chocolate Box in Walsall by the end of this year – bringing an end to the shop’s long-running link with the town centre.

The couple took over The Chocolate Box in Bridge Street from Mr Haywood’s father Alec in 1967 and while they have witnessed many other businesses fail, they have been enjoying sweet success ever since.

The business was established in 1934 under its original name of Joblins.

The couple took on the shop in 1967

However, its owners have decided to call time on their career serving bon-bons and cola bottles and are now looking forward to retirement.

John said: “We have had a great time running the shop over the years and we are still enjoying it but everything has to end at some point.

“We have had so many great customers over the years who we would like to thank for their service.

“We have had people coming in and asking why we are going to close down but we think it is the right decision.”

Advertising

The shop will now be taken over by, Alsopp and Associates Dental Practice, which is currently based above.

John said: “We have had a good relationship with the dentist and we are happy that the site will still be used.

“For me and Maureen, this is a time to relax, maybe do some travelling and enjoy ourselves.

“I have looked forward to coming into work for all of these years but now I am looking forward to putting my feet up at last.”

Maureen said: “It is sad, we love our customers and the shop is clearly a big part of the town, but we are going to enjoy our retirement.”