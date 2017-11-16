Ouch! Heat is on for fundraisers

Supporting The Haven refuge, the brave group took on the eye-watering challenge and have raised more than £2,000 for the charity.

Among the volunteers stepping out barefooted onto the runway of burning coals were staff from Sainsbury's, the Grand Theatre – and The Fizzogs' Dancing Grannies.

It was a dry but cold night for the fundraiser which took place at Wombourne's The Round Oak.

Fundraisers received an hour's safety training led by UK Firewalk on the day to help prepare participants for the challenge.

Jade Secker, senior community fundraiser at The Haven, said: “We are really pleased with how well the Fire Walk went – there was a fantastic atmosphere with all the walkers taking part and a great turn out of spectators too.

"It was also fantastic to have The Fizzogs involved in the event itself and performing. Thank you so much to all our ‘brave souls’ who took part and helped raise vital funds and awareness for the women and children we support at The Haven."

Deb Nicholls, from Fizzog Productions said “Us Fizzogs were absolutely delighted to be part of such a worthy cause’s event. To be part of something so amazing with fantastic people raising money for The Haven was incredible.

"Domestic abuse is never acceptable and without organisations such as The Haven these women and children wouldn’t be able to rebuild their lives. We are always happy to help.”

Another of the brave fundraisers Adrian Harris, who is store manager at Sainsbury’s Bridgnorth Road branch in Wolverhampton, said: “The Haven is our chosen charity of the year for the store – it’s a fantastic charity and we were excited to join and support them through this fantastic opportunity to help them raise as much money as possible.”

The Haven Wolverhampton supports women and dependent children who are vulnerable to domestic violence, homelessness and abuse.