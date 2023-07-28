'I can feel the weakness and the tiredness, but it could have been a lot worse for me' says Long Covid patient

Long Covid sufferer Milkinder Jaspal, of Wolverhampton, took part in rehabilitation trial

Data from the NHS GP Patient Survey carried out January to April found that 5.9 per cent of the19,823 people who responded said they were still experiencing symptoms more than 12 weeks after first having Covid-19. The number is up from 5.3 per cent reported in 2022.

Using the most recent data for the number of people registered with a surgery in the Black Country Integrated Board area, it could mean about 61,800 people, aged 16 and older, in the area were struggling with lingering health problems from Long Covid.

Among those still battling to recover is Wolverhampton councillor Milkinder Jaspal who was not expected to survive when he was struck down with the virus in January 2021.

Mr Jaspal said: "It will be three years next January since I was at death's door with Covid and I'm still struggling. It has turned by body upside down and that is the reality of it.

"Some people recovered fully, but I haven't. I now pick up colds and viruses quickly due to being left with a low immune system. Every few weeks I get a sniffle or a cough. I have to be very careful who I interact with.

"I have no body strength and I'm breathless quite a lot of the time. It's difficult to explain how it is, unless you experience it yourself.

"I can feel the weakness and the tiredness in my body, but it could have been a lot worse for me."

The ward representative for Heath Town took part in a government-funded rehabilitation programme designed to support patients finding it difficult to recover from the long term effects of the disease last year.

"I was good the government funded the trial, but it didn't really help. There's no medicine for it and you're advised to push yourself by staying active by taking walks, even if it's simply doing stretches at home. The trial didn't improve my health.

"An acquaintance saw me in town recently and remarked that I was 'walking funny' and had lost 'the spring in my step'," Mr Jaspal, aged 63, added.

Dr Mohit Mandiratta

Across England, the percentage of patients with Long Covid symptoms increased from 4.4 per cent in 2022 to 5 per cent this year. Those who responded were likely to be more aware of their health problems so estimates may be high.

Ondine Sherwood, of the Long Covid SOS charity said: "It's difficult to assess why this survey has captured so many more people who have it, but it has long been clear to us that there are many who may not have regained their previous levels of health after Covid but haven’t yet made a connection between the two."

Dudley GP Dr Mohit Mandiratta, who features in an NHS video about the illness, said: “Long Covid can happen to anyone who has had Covid-19, even if the illness was mild, or they had no symptoms at all.

For some, it can seem like a cycle of improving for a time and then getting worse again, and for others it can cause debilitating problems.

“It’s important that everyone understands the effects that Long Covid can have on both the body and mind and if they are able to, try to help manage symptoms at home themselves. That’s why we’ve made our resources as accessible and inclusive as possible to ensure our communities have access to information they can understand and everyone is informed on Long Covid.”

The Department for Health and Social Care said it was pumping more than £50 million into scientific research to better understand the long-term effects and find treatments.

Some symptoms of Long Covid:

Fatigue, ongoing breathlessness, anxiety and depression, heart palpitations, chest pain, a post-viral cough, muscle weakness, difficulties with memory or confusion, joint or muscle pain.

What to do if you think you have Long Covid:

Contact your GP practice

See the NHS Black Country Integrated Board video youtube.com/watch?v=6DOACLo6Udw