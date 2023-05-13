Struggle to recruit nurses laid bare by Black Country hospitals

Russells Hall Hospital

But today the group said it has now managed to fill half of those vacancies at its sites including Guest Hospital in Tipton Road in Dudley, and Corbett Hospital Outpatient Centre, in Vicarage Road, Amblecote.

Latest NHS England figures show vacancy rates for nurses have risen from 9.9 per cent in March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic to 10.8 per cent at the end of last year, with complaints from that they were under "intolerable pressure" as there "simply aren't enough of them" to care for patients.

One in 10 positions were not filled at the trust running Sandwell Hospital. While Wolverhampton's New Cross and Walsall Manor hospitals was among a few dozen trusts to have nearly every position filled by December 2022.

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Diane Wake explained: "Thanks to an intensive recruitment campaign, both locally and internationally, we have halved our vacancies at The Dudley Group.

Diane Wake

"As of March 31, 2023 we reported a seven per cent vacancy rate. This equates to 402.33 full time equivalent vacancies. In April 2022, we were reporting a 14 per cent vacancy rate and this was 852.25 full time equivalent.

"Our nursing vacancy rates were 20 per cent per cent in April 2022 with vacancies of 396.94. As at March 2023 nursing vacancies halved to 10 per cent with 199.57 full time equivalent.

"We have 165 full time equivalent graduate nurses and international nurses in post waiting for either their registration or completion of their practical exam known as OSCE. On completion this provides a nursing vacancy of 34.57 full time equivalent.

"We held two successful recruitment events at Russells Hall Hospital in January and April 2023 to attract local talent from the region, welcoming over 1,000 attendees across both events and resulting in numerous new appointments to both clinical and non-clinical vacancies. More of these events are planned for later this year.

"We are also doing well with retention. Not only are we recruiting but holding onto the staff we recruit. We have an 89 per cent retention rate – our turnover stands at 7.38 per cent which is below the national average of 10-12 per cent."

Sandwell General Hospital in West Bromwich

NHS England said any shortfall in permanent employees may be covered by temporary or agency staff.

Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals Trust chief nurse Mel Roberts said: “Our workforce is our most important asset to ensure we are able to deliver health services to our local population, and to maintain a safe service we work with health partners across the Black Country to recruit nurses to the area.

“To date we have been successful in filling our nursing Band Five vacancies, but have still work to do at Band Six level which are mainly in very specialist areas. Our vacancy rate at the end of March 2023 was just over eight per cent - down from nine per cent in December.

“A significant attraction for new nursing staff is the opening of our new hospital next year – the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital. On this site we will also be opening a new learning campus which will support local employment opportunities, local area regeneration, and clear progression for the people of Sandwell and surrounding areas into further and higher education, including developing ‘learning journeys’.

"The campus will also provide opportunities for extensive work experience and placements, and as an accredited apprenticeship provider we will ensure opportunities are available for apprenticeships into jobs across a range of skill levels, including the delivery of professional and technical qualifications that are industry recognised.”