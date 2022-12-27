Fresh calls to get vaccine as Covid patient hospital numbers in region nearly double in month

Hospital trusts in the region were caring for 130 coronavirus patients as of last Tuesday – a rise from 75 four weeks earlier.

It comes as people are being urged to protect themselves from the dangers of Covid ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Health bosses say the autumn booster jab gives protection against the newer Omicron variants as well as the earlier Covid variants.

According to the latest NHS England data, as of last Tuesday Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust was caring for 28 coronavirus patients in hospital, Dudley Group Trust – 17, Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust – 58 and Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust – 27.

Across England there were 8,643 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21, with 174 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 88 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 49 per cent.

Roz Lindridge, the NHS England director responsible for overseeing the Covid vaccination programme across the Midlands, has encouraged anyone eligible for their booster jab to take up the offer if they haven't already done so.

“It’s important all who are eligible come forward to get their top-up, ensuring they have maximum protection throughout winter and ahead of mixing with friends and loved ones during the New Year celebrations," she said.

"The booster offers protection against Omicron variants as well as the original Covid variants.

“A number of walk-in vaccination sites are open between Christmas and New Year to ensure that everyone eligible can benefit from this vital protection.

"Everyone who gets boosted will know that they are starting the New Year right by protecting themselves and their loved ones.”

People can book their latest dose through the national booking system or by calling 119, or visit a walk-in site without an appointment.

To find your nearest walk-in site visit the NHS website.

Meanwhile, following a surge in serious cases of flu among under-fives in the Midlands, parents are being urged to make sure that their children are vaccinated if they are eligible for the flu vaccine.

Across England, hospitalisations in young children are over 44 per cent higher than the last pre-pandemic year (2019/20), with around 650 children under five in hospital with flu last week compared to around 450 at the same time in 2019/20.

This time last year there were less than 20 children in hospital with flu.

In the Midlands, it is estimated that vaccine uptake in children aged two to three is also behind last year’s figures.