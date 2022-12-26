Delight as care homes finally shake final Covid restrictions after nearly three years

Residents and staff at Wheaton Aston Court Care Home enjoy having no restrictions

The lifting of restrictions also means residents are now able to venture out to visit family and friends for the first time in almost three years.

And homes not deemed currently to be at risk from infection outbreak have been making the most of the new situation.

For those care settings fitting the criteria there is no need for staff and visiting relatives to wear a face covering, and the residents have been able at last to spend time at the homes of children and grandchildren for the first time since March 2020 when the crisis started.

The 30 residents who currently live at Staffordshire's Wheaton Aston Court home are among those enjoying the long-awaited change in protocol which means they can take part in community activities other than medical appointments

Since the change they have been treated to live music indoors for the first time with singer Peter Knight who was able to perform up close without using protective screens. There were no Covid deaths at the home, in Ivetsy Bank.

Doris Foster and activities co-ordinator Louise Page

Wheaton Aston Court manager Ryan Hall explained: "Our assessment deems that we are free from PPE (personal protective equipment) for the first time since the start of the pandemic crisis. It's a bit bizarre for us as we don't have to put the masks on any more. It does feel strange.

"But it's nice for the residents to see people's smiles again and emotions.

"We're a small home in comparison to others. We pride ourselves on having a family atmosphere and spirit.

"We had to step in to becoming the residents' family members and support them in whatever means we could to support them to maintain contact with the outside world through Zoom and Facetime calls."

As the pandemic wore on and lockdowns were lifted, the care home was able to organise outdoors activities include tree-planting and gardening sessions, while Mr Knight gave performances at a distance behind a see-through screen.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to the community for the support shown to us stretching as far away as Walsall, Wolverhampton and Stafford. It really helped us to make it to this point.

"We were give gardening equipment, greenhouses, saplings, PPE, food hampers and gifts for the staff. We are very grateful."

Vera Cull and Jean Patterson enjoying the craft session

Among the residents who have been enjoying the renewed interaction were Jean Patterson, 87, and Vera Cull, 79, who were due to spend time visiting family in the area on Boxing Day.

Vera, a former wool shop worker, of Penkridge, says: "Life has changed for me. I have been living here since about April as my family including my husband and other relatives have died in recent years.

"I've been invited out to tea today and I'm looking forward to going out for that. I'd like to wish everyone a happy new year."